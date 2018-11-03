× Scott’s Addition-based snack bar brand snagged by Pepsi

RICHMOND, Va. — A local company built on chia seeds has courted a Fortune 100 acquirer.

Health Warrior, an 8-year-old company that makes bars and other snacks primarily from chia seeds, has been acquired by PepsiCo for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced Tuesday.

Calls to Health Warrior CEO Shane Emmett were not returned by press time.

In a letter on Health Warrior’s website, Emmett wrote that Health Warrior will be the inaugural company in PepsiCo’s The Hive, an entity the food and beverage conglomerate created to bring smaller brands in-house.

