Dozens contribute to fundraiser for Hanover firefighters killed in line of duty

MECHANICSVILLE, Va.— Saturday afternoon was filled with smiles, hugs and lots of food as dozens of people packed the parking lot at the Gethsemane Church of Christ.

On Saturday, the church held the BBQ and Brunswick stew fundraiser, an event to raise money for four local heroes.

“These four firemen were thought very highly of in the area," caterer Greg Sullivan said. “I’m not going to lie to you they’re not here for the food, they're to help out here to help out people and their community."

Hanover fire chief Lt. Brad Clark lost his life in the line of duty after a tractor-trailer slammed into his fire truck killing him and seriously injuring several other Hanover County firefighters on October 11.

“I’ve never felt so loved before and it’s encouraging because you see all the negative things happening in the world and then you come to an event like this where everyone is rallying around my family and myself," Lt. Clarks daughter Olivia Robinson said. "It’s just an outpouring of love and it doesn’t get much better than that."

The love and support didn’t stop at the BBQ, but miles away at fire station 11 in Hanover County.

Colin Bunn, a dear friend of Lt. Clark has created a fundraiser to help the families whose lives were forever changed on October 11.

“It was a tough two weeks for everyone since the incident. I felt very strongly that we have to we have to take care of the families,” Bunn said.

The fundraiser is also a raffle, Bunn tells CBS 6 that 3 people will have the chance to win a trip to the Outer Banks.

“All of that money will be handed over to Brad's family and the families of the other two individuals who were injured that night because they really need our support.”

If you would like to make a donation with the chance to win a trip to the Outer Banks, visit the event's website.