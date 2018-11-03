Police searching for missing Chesterfield man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for Clifford Hardy.

Hardy, 40, has intellectual disabilities, according to police.

He was last seen Friday at 7 p.m. leaving work along the 6800 Block of Lucy Corr Boulevard.

He is described as about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, and a black t-shirt with long white sleeves underneath.

​Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.