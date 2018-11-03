× Brooklyn man faces four hate crime charges after synagogue defaced with anti-Semitic messages

A Brooklyn man was arrested and charged with hate crimes Friday night after anti-Semitic messages were found in a temple, police said.

James Polite, 26, was charged with four counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree as a hate crime and making graffiti.

Graffiti was found on four floors of the Union Temple on Thursday night, some of which said “Hitler,” “Jews better be ready” and “Die Jew rats we are here,” the New York Police Department reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attended Shabbat services at the temple Friday night as a show of solidarity.

After the service, he told journalists the incident was a horrible act of hate and “deeply disturbing to all New Yorkers.”

“But it is particularly painful for members of the Jewish community who feel very vulnerable right now, who feel under attack,” de Blasio said.