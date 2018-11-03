× Babysitter charged with murder in death of Norfolk toddler

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have charged a woman with murder after the death of an 18-month-old child that was left in her care, WTKR reports.

35-year-old Ashadiya’Xolani Brooks has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

On October 23 around 12:15 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a home in the 1100 block of Porter Road for a report of an unresponsive child. After finding the child upon arrival, medics took the toddler to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment.

The toddler was pronounced dead two days after arriving at the hospital. Police initially investigated the child’s death as undetermined, but after an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk, officials ruled the death as a homicide.

Brooks was arrested and charged on Thursday.

According to court paperwork, Brooks lives on NSA Hampton Roads. Her friends say she is a military spouse.

Detectives have not released any other details surrounding this case.

A spokesperson with NSA Hampton Roads released the following statement about the situation:

The Navy is a close-knit family and we were very saddened to hear about this incident that took place on our installation. A situation of this type is felt by each and every member of the Navy and we will pull together to help our own. We stand with the family and will be here to support them during this difficult time. Out of respect and privacy for the family of the victim and the accused, we will not release the names of the spouse or the parents.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips mobile app.