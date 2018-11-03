× 16th annual Ashland Train Day celebrates years of railroad history

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland Train Day celebrated it’s 16th year today as hundreds explored the rich railroad history of the “center of the universe.”

The event included music, miniature train rides, train displays and storytelling along with a locomotive moon bounce and of course real trains out on the tracks for spectators.

New for this year’s event was a plethora of antique cars on display.

“It’s a great spirit here, to be a part of and have these cars here. it’s a vintage feeling to have to it in such a historic town. such as this. And we just have been meeting a lot of folks and we always thought trains and antique cars go together,” antique car owner Sam Watkins said.

This year, Randolph Macon college even sponsored a touch a truck display for the kids.