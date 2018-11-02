× Driver fatally strikes woman lying on Caroline road

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while lying on a Caroline County road.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a call of a pedestrian death at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday along the 13000 block of Fredericksburg Turnpike (Route 2).

“The preliminary investigation reveals that a female was lying in the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “That vehicle did stop at the scene and two other motorists stopped out to render aid. But, the woman died at the scene.”

The identity of the woman has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.