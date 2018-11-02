× When you change your clock, change your smoke alarm batteries

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Fire officials are reminding residents to change the batteries inside of their home smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as Daylight-saving time ends this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 4 — meaning when the clock strikes 2 a.m., we’ll be “falling back” an hour to 1 a.m.

During this time, Richmond Fire asks residents to check their smoke alarms.

Fire officials say residents should replace their alarms twice a year or when they begin to chirp, signaling a low battery or a possible malfunction. Officials recommend Daylight savings time because it happens twice a year also.

The Fire department is also reminding residents to test their smoke alarm monthly and replace all alarms that are 10 years old or older.

“Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. Three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (38%) or no working smoke alarms (21%). Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries,” said a Richmond Fire spokesperson.

The Richmond Fire Department has a free smoke alarm installation program whereas all city homeowners can request a free smoke alarm by calling 804-646-1526 Monday-Friday.