Still need a flu shot? Richmond and Henrico are offering them for free

RICHMOND, Va. – If you still need a flu shot, the City of Richmond and Henrico County are offering them for free on Friday, November 2.

The Richmond City Health District is offering flu shots to the public at two locations:

Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull Street Road, 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walmart, 2210 Sheila Lane (off Forest Hill Avenue) from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Henrico County Health Department is also offering free flu shots Friday. They will be available from 2 to 7 p.m. at the East Henrico Health Department, located at 1400 N. Laburnum Ave.

Flu shots will be available to adults and children who are school age and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

“The free flu shot event is a great opportunity to get protection for yourself and the whole family at no cost,” said city officials.

No insurance or ID is required.

For more information about the flu shot event in Richmond, click here. For more information about the Henrico event, click here.