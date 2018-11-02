Men shot in 2 Richmond neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating two separate shootings that injured two men in Richmond.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of Snead Road and Clearfield Street, near Walmsley Boulevard, in south Richmond at about 11:43 p.m.

The Snead Road shooting victim's name has not yet been released.

Richmond Police have also not yet discussed a motive nor suspect in the Snead Road shooting.

The Snead Road shooting came hours after another man was shot in north Richmond.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of North Avenue and Dove Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The victim in the Dove Street shooting also suffered injuries believed to be life threatening.

Police have not yet released information about the Dove Street victim's identity, a motive in the shooting , nor the shooting suspect.

These are developing stories. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.