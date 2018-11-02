× Short Pump shopper runs from mall with stolen Rolex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have shared photos of a man accused of stealing a Rolex watch from Fink’s Jewelers inside Short Pump Town Center. The crime, according to police, happened October 26 at about 6:45 p.m.

“The suspect was shown a Rolex watch and after a short period of time of looking over the watch, the suspect acted as if he was taking the watch off his wrist,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “He then suddenly ran out the store with the watch in his hand. Once in the parking lot, the suspect entered the passenger side door of an awaiting vehicle. The vehicle appears to have been a red or burgundy, small SUV/Crossover style.”

Police described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old black male who may have a faded tattoo on the back of his neck. He stands between 6’2″ – 6’5″, police said.

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.