Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A registered sex offender was allowed to coach a Virginia Beach little league team for two years.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, a parent recently learned of William Ghormley's status and told league leaders.

But apparently, league officials already knew.

However, the league president says they were not aware until last month that the 44-year-old's offenses involved two minors. He has fired shortly after.