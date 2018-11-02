× Publix to takeover shuttered MARTIN’s store on Charter Colony Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Publix Super Markets announced plans to take over the space along Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian

where MARTIN’s grocery store closed its doors more than a year ago.

“We are pleased to announce that Publix Super Markets has executed a lease on a new store location in Midlothian, VA at the site of the former Martin’s on Charter Colony Parkway,” a Publix spokesperson said. “An opening date is still to be established.”

Publix has been transforming or completely rebuilding some of the MARTIN’s grocery stores into Publix over the past several months.

News that Publix was entering the Richmond market came in February 2016 with the announcement the company would build at Nuckols Place in Glen Allen.

Later that year, the chain announced plans to buy 10 MARTIN’S stores following the merger between MARTIN’s parent company and the company that owned Food Lion grocery stores. The company later announced it planned to purchase additional MARTIN’s locations.