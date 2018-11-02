Powhatan sends Jim Woodson out a winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powhatan, Va. - On Senior Night for the Powhatan Indians, dozens of former players lined the field to give their own salute to retiring head coach Jim Woodson, who coached his final regular season home game in a 42-7 win over Orange.

Woodson was honored along with longtime assistant coach Ernie Henderson before the game, and stopped at midfield to accept congratulations from many of his former players including his son Jay, who was quarterback of Woodson's first state championship team in 1997.

Once the game began, Jacob Taylor rushed for 193 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Indians win. They improved to 6-3 on the season and should be the #7 seed in the Region 4B playoffs, sending them on the road for at least the first round.

Woodson, a Powhatan graduate, is completing his 40th season of coaching at his alma mater. He became head coach in 1985 and his 282 career wins is the best all time in Central Virginia. That puts him 8th on the VHSL's all time list.

Under Woodson, the Indians have won state titles in 1997 and 2005, 8 regional and 16 district championships. He also served as Powhatan's athletic director for 18 years, stepping down from that position last year.