One person killed, four wounded in shooting at Tallahassee hot yoga studio

Five people were shot, one fatally, in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Chief of Police Michael DeLeo.

The suspect died of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, DeLeo said.

The five gunshot victims were taken to hospitals. One person died at the hospital and the other four people are in critical condition, DeLeo said.

All indications are that the shooting was the act of a single person, the chief said.

The shooting occurred in a hot yoga studio.

“As we process the gut-wrenching act of violence that took place this evening in a place of peace in our community, we hold in our hearts everyone who is affected and lift them up in love,” officials tweeted from the city’s verified account.