One dead after shooting on Westover Village Drive

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Westover Village Drive that occurred Friday evening.

At approximately 6:46 p.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Westover Village Drive for the report of a person down.

Officers found an adult male down and unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.