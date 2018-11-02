× New Kent bridge to be dedicated in honor of fallen Virginia State Police Trooper

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A bridge in New Kent County will be dedicated in honor of fallen Virginia State Police Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates.

The bridge, located on Route 612 (Airport Road) over I-64, will be dedicated as the “Trooper Pilot Berke Bates Memorial Bridge.”

State and local officials, as well as law enforcement, will join family and friends for a ceremony Friday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m. the dedication will take place at the Kentwood Heights Baptist Church in Quinton.

Trooper-Pilot Bates was one of the two Troopers killed in a helicopter crash during last August’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen were on their way to provide over-watch for then-Governor Terry McAuliffe’s motorcade when the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a home on Old Farm Road in Albemarle County.

The 40-year-old New Kent man was a 13-year veteran of the Virginia State Police. He joined the VSP Aviation Unit in July 2017.

In April of 2018, the Virginia State Police Aviation helicopter pad at the Midlothian Turnpike headquarters was officially named in Trooper-Pilot Bates’ honor.