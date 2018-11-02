× Missing 16-year-old girl may be in the Charlottesville Downtown Mall area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A 16-year-old girl missing from Charlottesville may be in the Downtown Mall area, according to Albemarle County Police.

Kolette Lentz, of Charlottesville, was last seen on Monday, October 29 wearing a dark colored hoodie with the word “Queen” on it.

If you have any information regarding Kolette Lentz’s whereabouts, please contact: Detective Teyanda Payne at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434.977.4000