Hanover, VA - Jayden Mines' first experience in the Tomato Bowl against Lee-Davis is on he will never forget.

The Patrick Henry freshman quarterback accounted for 227 yards of offense and four touchdowns as the Patriots won the 61st edition of the rivalry 41-29 over the Confederates.

Patriots' running back Antonio Ford scored two touchdowns in their 22 point second quarter; a 72 yard catch and a 95 yard run.

Patrick Henry finished their year at 3-7 while Lee-Davis ended the season 1-9.