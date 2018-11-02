× Chesterfield driver dies following Midlothian Turnpike crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield driver has died following a crash on Midlothian Turnpike.

Matthew J. Fischer, 56, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord along the 12700 block of Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday afternoon when he drove off the road.

“[He] crossed the median and struck a 2016 Honda Pilot that was traveling west. The impact caused the Honda Pilot to roll over; while rolling over, the Honda Pilot was struck by a 2015 Hyundai Tucson, which was also traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Two juvenile passengers in the Honda Pilot were transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Fischer was charged with driving under the influence before he died.

The crash closed portions of Midlothian Turnpike between Walmart Way and Woolridge Road.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue to investigate this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.