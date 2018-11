× Man left with life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of Snead Road and Clearfield Street.

Richmond Police responded to the scene at 11:43 p.m. on Thursday. They found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.