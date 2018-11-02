RICHMOND, Va. - The Junior Achievement of Central Virginia is a great resource to the community that includes several programs that assist area students. Daphne Swanson, President and CEO of the Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, joined us in the studio and filled us in on a new project. For more information on the Junior Achievement of Central Virginia you can visit https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-centralva/
