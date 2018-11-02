Glen Allen caps historic regular season with win over Tucker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glen Allen, Va. - The best season in the history of Glen Allen football continues to get better with a 27-7 win over J.R. Tucker.

The win improves the Jaguars to 8-2 this year, which is more wins than the program had in the last four seasons combined, or since their last playoff appearance in 2013.

Quarterback Donovan Riddick accounted for 3 total touchdowns, 2 passing and one rushing while accumulating over 130 yards of total offense. Drew Morris also returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score.

The Jaguars made the playoffs five years ago when they were a Class 4 school, but only finished that regular season 4-6. They will most likely have the 5th seed in this year's Region 5B playoffs and if so would go on the road to Atlee in the first round.

Tucker (0-9) got a 31 yard TD run from Nathaniel Walker, but still suffered their first winless season since 2007.

Before the game, the Tigers honored Fred Wells, the first football coach in school history at the last game to be played at the stadium which bears his name. Henrico County is scheduled to start construction on a new Tucker High School which will be partially built on the current football field.