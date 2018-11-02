Damaging wind, rain possible Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong storm system will bring showers and storms across Central Virginia on Friday afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds.

The best chance for rain with this storm system will be late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

A few storms could be severe between 5 p.m. and midnight with damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado.

Skies will gradually clear during the day Saturday as cooler and drier air moves into the region.

Dry and cool weather will sunshine is expected on Sunday.

An upper-level wave will bring another round of rain to the area Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will return to the 70s for a day or two as this second system generates a southerly flow over the region. Seasonally cool and dry weather is likely late next week.

