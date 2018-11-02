Deep Run earns playoff spot with win over Godwin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wyndham, Va. - Needing a win to extend their season into the playoffs, Deep Run got 101 yards rushing and the clinching touchdown from Matt Johnson in a 19-14 win that will propel them into the Region 5B playoffs.

In the exact same scenario last season, Godwin shut out the Wildcats to end their season. This year, Deep Run will likely match up with three-time defending state champs Highland Springs next week.

The Wildcats ran out to a 12-0 halftime lead on the strength of a Bo Kite touchdown pass to Cooper Hamby and a Miles Ellis 7 yard TD run. Godwin clawed back to within 5, scoring with 12 seconds to play on a Spencer Rife pass to Charlie Stanton, but a late onside kick by the Eagles was recovered by Deep Run.

The Wildcats improve to 5-4, having lost a week 3 game with Henrico due to weather. Godwin's season ends at 5-5.