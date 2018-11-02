Coats For Kids with the Flying Squirrels!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Puritan Cleaner’s “Coats for Kids” program is fun event for the whole family. Todd “Parney” Parnell from the Richmond Flying Squirrels along with Norman Way from Puritan Cleaners stopped by our LIVE show and shared a fun preview of the event with us.

The event will also feature a celebrity chili cook-off with free chili tastings. Josh Barban and Jay Burnham stopped by our kitchen and walked us through creating their delicious chili recipe.

To take part in the Ballpark Warming Party and try a number of different chili recipes you can stop by the Flying Squirrels Diamond on Saturday, November 3rd from 11 am to 2 pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Puritan Cleaner’s “Coats for Kids” program. For more information you can visit:

www.puritancleaners.com/ballpark-warming-party

or

Facebook.com/richmondflyingsquirrels

