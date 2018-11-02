RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Coco made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen an shared a delicious seasonal dish with us. Her Phyllo Pie with Butternut Squash and Kale was on the menu. You have the chance to try Chef Coco’s cooking at the Harvest Party and Artist Showcase on Saturday, November 3rd from 2 pm to 5 pm at Sun Path Family Farm. The event will benefit the urban garden projects at Armstrong and John Marshall high schools. For more information you can visit https://allevents.in/virginia/harvest-party-an-artist-showcase/20002093549467
Butternut, Kale and Bleu cheese phyllo pie
- Cooking spray
- 1 Tbsp.+ 2 Tbsp olive oil (extra virgin preferred) divided
- 4-5 medium green onions (about 1 cup), chopped
- 1 small butternut (peeled, seeded and cubed)
- 1/2 lb, chopped kale
- 3 cloves chopped, fresh garlic
- 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh sage
- 1 medium onion (diced)
- 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 Tbsp. ground sage
- 6 phyllo dough sheets (each 14 x 9 inches), thawed
- 2 oz. bleu cheese crumbles
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly spray a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray. Set aside. Combine butternut, 2 Tbsp of olive oil and fresh sage and place on sheet pan lined with parchment paper and roast in 375 degree oven for 30 minutes.
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the green onions for 2 minutes, or until softened, stirring frequently.
- Stir in the garlic and diced onion. Cook for 4 minutes, or until beginning to brown, stirring frequently.
- Stir in the kale and dried sage. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, eggs and pepper. Set aside.
- Working quickly and keeping the unused phyllo covered with damp paper towels to prevent drying, place one sheet of phyllo in the pie pan, gently pressing on the bottom and side of the pan, letting the ends overhang the pan. Repeat with the remaining phyllo, placing the sheets in a crisscross pattern.
- Spoon the green onion mixture and butternut over the phyllo. Pour in the cream mixture, swirling if needed to cover the surface. Dot with the cheese.
- Fold the ends of the phyllo toward the center of the pan, leaving a circle of the filling showing. Lightly spray the phyllo with cooking spray. Gently press the phyllo on the filling so the phyllo will hold its shape.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until golden. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Cut into wedges. Serve warm.