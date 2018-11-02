Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Coco made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen an shared a delicious seasonal dish with us. Her Phyllo Pie with Butternut Squash and Kale was on the menu. You have the chance to try Chef Coco’s cooking at the Harvest Party and Artist Showcase on Saturday, November 3rd from 2 pm to 5 pm at Sun Path Family Farm. The event will benefit the urban garden projects at Armstrong and John Marshall high schools. For more information you can visit https://allevents.in/virginia/harvest-party-an-artist-showcase/20002093549467

Butternut, Kale and Bleu cheese phyllo pie