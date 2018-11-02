× Ashland Train Day & Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea!

RICHMOND, Va. — Ashland Train Day is November 3rd, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The 16th running of Ashland Train Day happens in the heart of Ashland, Virginia–“the Center of the Universe!” Celebrating Ashland’s love for trains. Organizers say “Ashland Train Day started out as a celebration and recognition of town’s railroad history at the Ashland Library in 2004. It was an immediate success. Due to the popularity of trains with everyone, the event grew bigger each year until it expanded beyond the library with additional activities. Today, Ashland Train Day has evolved into an all-day family train festival.”

Families are invited to visit Ashland for a day of model trains, more than last year, music, games, children’s train rides, food, railroad-related vendors, and displays. make sure to dress up for the day in your bib overalls, bandana and engineer hat. New this year “Touch a Truck” sponsored by Randolph-Macon College, antique cars, a Bluegrass Music Stage and the Virtual Railfan Lounge. There will be satellite parking is located in the Ashland-Junction (Roses) Shopping Center and St. Ann’s Church on Snead Street. There’s also free Trolley pick-up and drop-off. Train Day is a FREE event for the whole family. For more information visit http://ashlandtrainday.com/

Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea! by Battersea Foundation, November 3, 1- 4 p.m., Battersea Villa, 1289 Upper Appomattox Street, Petersburg,

A historic plantation home located on the Appomattox River at Petersburg, Virginia, built in 1768. Listen to live music by Kristi Kream and the Sugar Daddies, who will perform familiar high-energy pop & rock songs. See an assortment of classic British cars and enjoy mouth-watering food and beverages including oysters, barbecue, beer, wine, and all the fixings. Special thanks to Beer Sponsor, Ballad Brewing. New this year, a scotch tasting table with oyster shooters and two signature cocktails provided by 375 Park Avenue Spirits. Plus, the villa will be open for tours throughout the event! Come see the recently completed exterior masonry work on the east hyphen and east pavilion.

Advance tickets only, $40.00 per person. Lawn chair or blanket suggested, for more information call 804-732-9882 or visit http://batterseafound.org/?page_id=27 or the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BatterseaFoundation/