Alyssa is looking for a family who loves animals

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alyssa is a lovely young lady who has a special place in her heart for animals and owns four pet fish.

Alyssa, 13, loves to watch cartoons; her favorite are princess movies. She is a wonderful girl with an amazing personality. Alyssa is sweet, thoughtful and kind.

She likes to be inside doing crafts, knitting and crocheting.

She is also a very talented artist. Alyssa is very intelligent although she needs to be prodded to do her homework.

Alyssa loves to go out to eat and especially enjoys chicken nuggets and vanilla milk shakes. Alyssa would benefit from joining a family that can bond with her over her love of pets, and provider her with the support and structure necessary for her to make the most of her future.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.