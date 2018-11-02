× A List Weekend Events: Puritan Cleaners Coats For Kids & More!

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s a coat campaign that’s been in the works for 31 years, Puritan Cleaners’ Coats For Kids. Puritan Cleaners is partnering with the Salvation Army for the 2018 Puritan Cleaners’ Coats For Kids and all coats and monetary donations collected will go to them. Over the 31 years, close to 430,000 coats have been collected. This year’s campaign runs through the month of November and coat and monetary donations are at all 13 Puritan Cleaners locations, as well as through the company’s 13 home delivery routes.

All size coats are accepted, however, kid-sized coats are especially needed and the public is invited to drop off coats this Saturday, November 3 from 11 am – 2 pm at the Diamond, Puritan Cleaners’ Coats For Kids with the Flying Squirrels at their Ballpark Warming Party. There will be coat collection, live music, flying squirrels gear raffles, and inflatables for the kids, a chili cook-off, and more. For more information about Puritan Cleaners Coats For Kids, for more information visit the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/puritancleaners/ or puritancleaners.com.

12th Annual Sauté & Sizzle: Richmond Men Are Cooking, Saturday, November 3rd, 7:08 p.m. to 11:08 p.m.

Richmond International Raceway, Old Dominion Building, 600 East Laburnum Ave., Richmond. The event is a signature fundraiser to raise funds for scholarships for youth and community outreach programs overall while 42 of Richmond’s finest male amateur Chefs show off their culinary skills and delectable delights! Schedule of timeline: 7:08-7:30 Introduction of our 42 Chefs by Ms. Community Clovia, 7:30-9:00 Chef Tasting, 7:30-9:30 Silent Auction, 8:30-11:08 Featured Musical Artist: Miriiam and Dancing with DJ Drake. For more information visit fundraising@reoaka.org

61st Urbanna Oyster Festival, November 2 & 3, kicks off at 10 a.m. both days, a Walking Pay-as-You-Go Festival.

There are No Admission tickets just parking fees Friday Parking fee is $10, Saturday Parking fee is $20. If coming by boat Water Taxi’s will be available both days. Call Captain Loft 804-366-1778 or Captain Edmonds 804-436-3898. Per person: Harbor: $5 for adults & $2 kids under 12. Friday, November 2nd, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Firehouse 4 p.m. Crowning of Festival Queen & Court; ​Fireman’s Parade 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. begins on West Side of Town; Fireman’s Dance 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $5.00 Cover Charge at the Gate. Beer: $4.00 & Craft Beer: $5.00 (Age 21 and older – ID Required). Saturday, November 3rd 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Street Sales, children’s rides, games, arts & crafts, entertainment stages & shucking contests, oysters and lots of good food. For more details visit http://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com/

Ashland Train Day is November 3rd, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The 16th running of Ashland Train Day happens in the heart of Ashland, Virginia–“the Center of the Universe!” Celebrating Ashland’s love for trains. Organizers say “Ashland Train Day started out as a celebration and recognition of town’s railroad history at the Ashland Library in 2004. It was an immediate success. Due to the popularity of trains with everyone, the event grew bigger each year until it expanded beyond the library with additional activities. Today, Ashland Train Day has evolved into an all-day family train festival.” Families are invited to visit Ashland for a day of model trains, more than last year, music, games, children’s train rides, food, railroad-related vendors, and displays. make sure to dress up for the day in your bib overalls, bandana and engineer hat. New this year “Touch a Truck” sponsored by Randolph-Macon College, antique cars, a Bluegrass Music Stage and the Virtual Railfan Lounge. There will be satellite parking is located in the Ashland-Junction (Roses) Shopping Center and St. Ann’s Church on Snead Street. There’s also free Trolley pick-up and drop-off. Train Day is a FREE event for the whole family. For more information visit http://ashlandtrainday.com/

Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea! by Battersea Foundation, November 3, 1- 4 p.m., Battersea Villa, 1289 Upper Appomattox Street, Petersburg,

A historic plantation home located on the Appomattox River at Petersburg, Virginia, built in 1768. Listen to live music by Kristi Kream and the Sugar Daddies, who will perform familiar high-energy pop & rock songs. See an assortment of classic British cars and enjoy mouth-watering food and beverages including oysters, barbecue, beer, wine, and all the fixings. Special thanks to Beer Sponsor, Ballad Brewing. New this year, a scotch tasting table with oyster shooters and two signature cocktails provided by 375 Park Avenue Spirits. Plus, the villa will be open for tours throughout the event! Come see the recently completed exterior masonry work on the east hyphen and east pavilion. Advance tickets only, $40.00 per person. Lawn chair or blanket suggested, for more information call 804-732-9882 or visit http://batterseafound.org/?page_id=27 or the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BatterseaFoundation/

The 39th annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival November 2 – 4, Fri. 10-9, Sat. 10-6, Sun. 11-5 at Richmond Raceway Complex.

Voted in the Top 5 shows of its kind in Virginia – Ranked in the Top 20 shows nationwide in the prestigious Sunshine Artist Magazine! Over 300 artists and craftsmen from more than 20 states, juried and selected for originality & creative excellence. There are many new exhibitors, as well as familiar favorites. All items are made by the participating artists and craftsmen- you won’t find any of these items in “big box” retail stores! Many exhibitors welcome custom work, and love to show visitors just how creative they truly are. Contemporary, traditional, functional, whimsical and decorative treatments of pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, baskets, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood & much more, including specialty foods. THOUSANDS of unique choices for every style, taste and budget! Find amazing gifts for all ages, trends, collections, home accessories, and personal treasures. Admission: Adults: $8, Children (6-12): $1, Admission Good All Three Days with Free Return Pass. SAVE BIG- Purchase Advance Tickets online at www.CraftShow.com