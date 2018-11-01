COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2018 Virginia Midterm Elections Guide

Life-threatening injuries reported after Northside shooting

Posted 10:33 pm, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:10PM, November 1, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. -- A male victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of North Avenue and Dove Street.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday,  located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.  The victim was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.