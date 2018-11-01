Life-threatening injuries reported after Northside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A male victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of North Avenue and Dove Street.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.