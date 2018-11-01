“Tug of war” with the office thermostat

RICHMOND, Va. - Now that summer is over, many colleagues may begin to play “tug of war” with the thermostats in the office. Some like it hot, while other may prefer it to be cold. Did you know a recent study survey revealed 43% of workers have experienced conflicts with co-workers over the internal temperature of the office? Jillian Wagner, Branch Manager of the FPR Office Team, joined to tell us some ways to reduce some of those tensions. For More Information:www.roberthalf.com
