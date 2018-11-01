Small Business Happiness Report by Aflac

RICHMOND, Va. - November is a month that celebrates small businesses and women entrepreneurs, so it’s the perfect time to talk about women in the workplace. Author and entrepreneur, as well as co-host of the popular show “Shark Tank,” Barbara Corcoran, along with Senior Vice President and Chief Bran Communications Officer at Aflac, Catherine Blades, spoke to us about the highlights from the Aflac Small Business Happiness Report. If you’d like to learn more about that report, you can visit www.aflac.com.
