Shots fired after police break up party near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Police were called to the 1200 block of Moore St. shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a person shot.

According to an officer on the scene, the original call was for a party on W. Moore and Kinney Street.

While the party was breaking up, shots were fired, according to police.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.

VCU Police and RPD are investigating.