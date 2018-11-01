× Sauté & Sizzle & Urbanna Oyster Festival

RICHMOND, Va. —12th Annual Sauté & Sizzle: Richmond Men Are Cooking, Saturday, November 3rd, 7:08 p.m. to 11:08 p.m.

Richmond International Raceway, Old Dominion Building, 600 East Laburnum Ave., Richmond. The event is a signature fundraiser to raise funds for scholarships for youth and community outreach programs overall while 42 of Richmond’s finest male amateur Chefs show off their culinary skills and delectable delights!

Schedule of timeline:

7:08-7:30 Introduction of our 42 Chefs by Ms. Community Clovia, MC

7:30-9:00 Chef Tasting

7:30-9:30 Silent Auction

8:30-11:08 Featured Musical Artist: Miriiam and Dancing with DJ Drake. For more information visit fundraising@reoaka.org

61st Urbanna Oyster Festival, November 2 & 3, kicks off at 10 a.m. both days, a Walking Pay-as-You-Go Festival.

There are No Admission tickets just parking fees Friday Parking fee is $10, Saturday Parking fee is $20. If coming by boat Water Taxi’s will be available both days. Call Captain Loft 804-366-1778 or Captain Edmonds 804-436-3898. Per person: Harbor: $5 for adults & $2 kids under 12.

Friday, November 2nd, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Firehouse 4 p.m. Crowning of Festival Queen & Court; ​Fireman’s Parade 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. begins on West Side of Town; Fireman’s Dance 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $5.00 Cover Charge at the Gate. Beer: $4.00 & Craft Beer: $5.00 (Age 21 and older – ID Required).

Saturday, November 3rd 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Street Sales, children’s rides, games, arts & crafts, entertainment stages & shucking contests, oysters and lots of good food. For more details visit http://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com/