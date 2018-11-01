Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Page Ewell from Richmond Window stopped by to talk about how to make your home more comfortable and beautiful with new windows. Page when through what happens when a crew comes out to quote you a price and told our viewers about their Countdown to Black Friday special. Starting today and running through November 23rd, you can get $349 off every window and $949 of every patio door. Plus, you’ll get an extra 3% discount when you pay for your whole project with cash or check, or you can get no money down, no payments, and no interest for two years. To learn more, visit their website www.richmondwindow.com or give them a call at 1-800-589-6633.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN}