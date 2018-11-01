× Richmond man sentenced to prison for role in firearm trafficking scheme

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was sentenced today to 33 months in prison for his role in a firearms trafficking scheme.

Jason Fields, 28, illegally purchased a total of 13 firearms in 10 separate transactions on various dates in the summer of 2016, according to court documents.

For each purchase, Fields wrote on required transaction forms that he was the true purchaser of the firearms, despite that he was actually purchasing them for other people. Fields later told authorities that the individuals told him they were from Washington, D.C., which would have made their transactions in Virginia illegal.

At sentencing, the Court applied a sentencing enhancement and found that Fields knew or should have known that the individuals who he obtained the firearms for intended to dispose of them unlawfully.

Three of the firearms were recovered by police in Richmond, Prince George County, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The other 10 firearms have not been recovered.