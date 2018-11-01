Man wanted for stabbing girlfriend multiple times in Petersburg arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities said a man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times last month has been arrested.

Police said Raymond Davis, who who was wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, was taken into custody in Colonial Heights on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Seaboard Street just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 for a report of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

“Our investigation has identified the suspect as Raymond Davis who also resides at the location where the incident occurred,” Capt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said. “The victim and Davis were in a relationship.”

Davis is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

If you have additional information that could help investigators, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.