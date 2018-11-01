× Police identify Chesterfield man killed in Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the Chesterfield County man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Prince George County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 4300 block of Mount Sinai Road at approximately 3:49 p.m.

An investigation reveals a Ford two-door sedan was traveling northbound on Mount Sinai Rd. when it skidded off the left side of the roadway striking a tree.

A passenger, identified as 37-year-old Clarence Thomas, of Chesterfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, identified as 39-year-old William Besley, age 39, of Hopewell, suffered life-threatening injuries. Besley was transported, via med-flight, to the VCU Medical Center.

Investigators say their preliminary findings reveal that cell phone usage may have been a contributing factor in the crash. In addition, police say the driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

Police say charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.