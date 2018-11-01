Juvenile flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Petersburg shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A juvenile male is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the 300 block of Greenwood Drive.

Shortly before 8 p.m., on Thursday, police arrived on scene and located a juvenile male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene and the victim was stabilized for transport prior to being flown to VCU/MCV.