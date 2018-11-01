Juvenile flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A juvenile male is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the 300 block of Greenwood Drive.
Shortly before 8 p.m., on Thursday, police arrived on scene and located a juvenile male suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene and the victim was stabilized for transport prior to being flown to VCU/MCV.
If anyone has any information in refernece to this incident, or believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.