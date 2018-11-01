How to get Busch Gardens Christmas Town tickets for $20

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering single-day tickets for its widely popular Christmas Town for $20 on select days.

The special online discount price will be available online only from November 1-11.

This year, prices for the special discount will vary from $20-$30. Normal general admission tickets are $54.

Christmas Town will be open select days between Nov. 17, 2018 – Jan. 5, 2019.

Busch Gardens will celebrate its 10th year of Christmas Town with more than 10 million festive lights. The Busch Gardens holiday tradition is considered one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America.

More than 20 rides, including the InvadR™ and Verbolten® roller coasters, will be open to ride.

In addition to thrill rides, families will have the chance to visit with Santa Claus, attend Christmas-themed shows, and meet Rudolph and friends at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland.

Christmas Town single-day tickets are non-refundable.

Click here for more information about Christmas Town.