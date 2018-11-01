Grilled Chicken Feast with Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Great food with the essence of the Mediterranean! David Webber from Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe made a return visit to our LIVE Show to walk us through the steps on creating their Grilled Chicken Feast. You can enjoy this dish and many others at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, located at 12643 Village Way in Midlothian. You can also visit them online at www.tazikiscafe.comor give them a call at 804-245-8113. And, of course, you can look them up on social media. They’re on Facebook @TazikisStonehenge, on Twitter @Tazikis, and on Instagram @Tazikis_RVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TAZIKI’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE}