Great savings with 50 Floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The holiday season is just around the corner, and, if you’re looking to make some upgrades to your carpets or flooring, now is a great time. Kerry James from 50 Floor joined us to tell us all about the great savings you can get through the end of the holidays. Through December 31st, you will receive 60% off on all carpet, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. Plus, if you use the promo code: Virginia This Morning, you’ll get an additional $100 off! You can give them a call at 1-877-50-FLOOR or 1-877-503-5667 or visit them online at www.50floor.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR}