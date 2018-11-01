Former Majority Leader Cantor reportedly on Pittsburgh synagogue suspect’s hit list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Federal documents state accused synagogue killer Robert Bowers is a flight risk and a danger to the public, and therefore he is being held without bond.

Crime Insider sources tell me the 46-year-old Pennsylvania long-haul trucker also had a hit list, and a former Virginia politician was on it.

As the healing process begins, Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and baseball coach, was at Tuckahoe Park Thursday, focusing on our nation’s future.

"It's been a long week, so getting out here and hanging out with the kids is a good reminder of what matters in life, and bringing light to a dark week," said Staffenberg.

A dark week that started last Saturday when Bowers allegedly stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, reportedly shouted "All Jews must die," and and began firing at congregants engaged in prayer.

"The Jewish community is a family and when one hurts, we all hurt," Staffenberg said.

Crime Insider sources say Bowers also had a hit list. Those on it have been notified, including former Republican Majority Leader and Seventh District Congressman Eric Cantor.

Staffenberg says he was not aware of the list, and says there has been no threat to synagogues or Jewish buildings in Richmond.

"Nothing surprises me anymore. Security within the Jewish community is very strong and we always partner with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” said Staffenberg. “We talk about security every day.”

Staffenberg says he knows Jews are a target and he's seeing a rise in anti-Semitism.

I did reach out to Cantor and I'm waiting to hear back.

Robert Bowers has been charged with hate crimes and murder.