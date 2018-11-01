Final Score Friday Game of the Week: (1)Highland Springs at (4)Varina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It should not come as a surprise that the regular season finale between number one Highland Springs and fourth ranked Varina will be in the spotlight of our Final Score Friday Game of the Week.

"It's going to be tough no matter what," said Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson. "The kids that are playing now saw those game before and understand the importance of those games."

"It's huge," Varina Head Coach Stu Brown stated. "It's tough week 10 cause our playoffs start a week early. There playoff games that we don't get hit as hard as we do in week 10."

Both the Springers and Blue Devils will play in the Region 5B playoffs next week but this new chapter in the East End rivalry could actually start their postseason run a week early and be better off for it.

"This is definitely a playoff game," Johnson explained. "It's definitely a game that we gotta mark on our calendar, circle on our calendar, be prepared for because you know Varina's coming and Highland Springs has to be ready."

"It's a playoff atmosphere," Brown admitted. "It's a different atmosphere in the playoffs. Playoffs are different and we're fortunate to start a week early. It will prepare you for the intensity of the playoffs."

"It's going to be a lot of hype for this game, said Highland Springs senior linebacker and tight end Jason Jones, who played two years in this rivalry with Varina. "I think it's going to show us just how hard everyone is going to play us."

This week's Game of the Week has been moved to Saturday afternoon at 3pm due to the threat of severe weather on Friday.

Catch the College and High School Whiparound during the Saturday Feel Good Edition of CBS 6 News at 11 for highlights from our Game of the Week.