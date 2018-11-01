Silver car seen after man was shot in Hopewell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are investigation an early morning shooting that wounded a man in Hopewell Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Broadway for a report of shots fired just before 6:10 a.m.

"Officers located the 32-year-old male victim inside a residence suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen area," Capt. Michael W. Whittington with Hopewell Police said.

Officials said the victim was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Police said a silver two-door car was seen leaving the area heading west on East Broadway just after the shooting.

Officials said the person or persons in that vehicle may have witnessed -- or been involved in the shooting.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help police, call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2222 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or in Prince George County at 804-733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.