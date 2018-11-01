City Council president questions financing behind Mayor’s ‘game changing’ coliseum proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is pitching his new coliseum plan as a game-changing economic development opportunity, which he said would create thousands of jobs, build affordable housing, and give millions of dollars in opportunities to minority businesses

However, some people, including the President of City Council, still have questions about the financing of the project.

On Thursday, Richmond’s Coliseum filled with community pride

"My granddaughter is 9 years old, and we got here just in time to see her," long-time city resident George Whitfield said.

For the 33rd year, students from around the city showed off their moves at the 'Cheerleading Jamboree.'

"We've been comin' to the Coliseum for this for years," city resident Bashan Scheurer-Henry said.

The event brings life to the 46-year-old building.

But, people here said it’s time for something new.

"I think it's long overdue we need a new building, I'm all about bringing big stuff to Richmond let Richmond grow," Whitfield said.

They may get their wish if city council approves a new plan proposed by the mayor to build, among other things, a new arena, thousands of apartments, and a hotel.

"This area, in general, is rich in history," Scheurer-Henry said. "To preserve that as well as lift it would be awesome."

The cost of Mayor Stoney's plan? 1.4 billion dollars. To pay for it, the mayor proposes a special tax district encompassing a large part of downtown.

Any new tax monies from the district would be used to pay down the debt used to finance three parts of the plan that totals roughly 300 million dollars.

The rest would be financed privately.

"It's a serious proposal, and we're ready to study it and look it over from top to bottom," City Council President Chris Hilbert said.

And while Hilbert said he likes many parts of the proposal, it's the size of that special tax district that concerns him.

"I don't want to lose that money that we're getting from the downtown development to help spur this north of Broad development," Hilbert said.

And he's not the only one with hesitations.

Scheurer-Henry said she's hopeful it will work, "If that actually happens," she said.

But, she worries based on the city's track record that things may not go as planned.

"They say that in the beginning and then something always comes up and there is something else that come out of your pocket that you have to pay for," Scheurer-Henry said.

The mayor is expected to officially pitch his proposal to the city council at their next meeting.

We talked to a couple of other council members off camera who told us they are hopeful about the project, but they have questions they still want to be answered as well.