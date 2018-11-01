Chef K’s Fall-Inspired Sausage Butternut Hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef K travels to Richmond several times a year to stop by the “Virginia This Morning Kitchen” and today, she walked us through the steps on creating a delicious recipe for fall, her Sausage Butternut Hash. That recipe is below. If you’d like to learn more about Chef K, you can visit her website at www.chefkcooking.com.

Ingredients:

1 lb Breakfast Sausage (ground fresh, your favorite)

2/3 cup Fresh Apple Cider

1 medium Butternut Squash, peeled and diced small

1 Fuji Apple, peeled & chopped

½ large Sweet Onion, chopped

3 cloves Garlic, minced

2 leaves Kale, stemmed and rough chopped

¼-½ tsp Nutmeg

Sea Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat large heavy skillet to medium high heat, add sausage and brown. Remove sausage from skillet and drain grease on paper towel. Set aside. Add 1/3 cup Apple Cider to deglaze pan and reduce by half. Add squash, apple, onion, garlic and remaining 1/3 cup apple cider. Continue to sauté stirring constantly, about 2 minutes. Add sausage back in and kale, continue to sauté until tender. Add more apple cider if necessary to avoid burning contents, ¼ cup at a time. Stir in nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste. Sauté until desired tenderness.

Serving suggestions: Serve immediately or add poached or fried egg on top.

Optional: Serve with 1 Tbsp butter or spray butter before serving.