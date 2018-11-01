Henrico man’s girlfriend alerts him to $1 million win: ‘I think you won’

GUM SPRING, Va. –A Henrico man scored a $1 million prize in the historic Oct. 19 Mega Millions drawing after he bought a ticket while stopping for gas in Louisa County.

Lottery officials said Charles Payne’s girlfriend alerted him by saying: “I think you won a pile of money.”

Payne’s ticket matched the first five winning numbers, but missed the Mega Ball.

Officials said he used Easy Pick to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

Payne, who picked up his check at BP station in Gum Spring where he bought the ticket on Thursday, said he often stops for gas along that stretch of highway and plays Mega Millions when the jackpot soars.

Payne’s ticket was one of two in Virginia to win the $1 million prize in the Oct. 19 billion-dollar drawing.