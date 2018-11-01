Cheerleader Allie seeks family who will love her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- You'll do flips over this young lady! Allie is a five-time national champion competitive cheerleader and a natural at gymnastics. Allie, 17, is a very smart, outgoing, caring, and energetic teenage girl.

She loves to do her hair, makeup and go shopping.

She has a very generous nature and likes to give others little gifts. She has a great smile, and displays it often to great effect. Allie enjoys crocheting and is talented in arts in craft. She likes to read books such as the Twilight series.

Allie desires a family where she may be given individual attention and is excited about the prospect of joining a new family who will love and care for her.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.